“I won't give up on my goals” - Superbon vows to rise again after unsuccessful bid to claim featherweight Muay Thai crown

Superbon isn't giving up on his dreams of one day strapping the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title around his waist.

Returning to the Circle at ONE 170 inside Impact Arena in Bangkok, Superbon came up short for the second time in his bid to bag his first Muay Thai title under the ONE Championship banner. Squaring off with the division's current king, Tawanchai PK Saenchai, in the evening's headliner, Superbon succumbed to a vicious second-round knockout, forcing him to leave the iconic venue emptyhanded.

Even though he's failed to dethrone Tawanchai twice now, Superbon still believes that he'll bounce back even better and one day claim the 26 pounds of gold that has eluded him thus far.

“I promise I won't give up on my goals," he told ONE. "I'll keep fighting for all my fans and I'll learn from my mistakes."

Truth be told, Superbon didn't leave Bangkok entirely empty-handed. After all, he's still the undisputed ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion.

But for how long?

Superbon welcomes a third fight with Tawanchai for the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title

After securing a second career victory over Superbon at ONE 170, Tawanchai made it clear that he wants a trilogy fight with his fellow Thai. But this time, it would be Superbon who puts his ONE world title on the line.

"My next dream is to get the kickboxing belt, and I want to become a two-sport world champion," Tawanchai said at the ONE 170 post-fight press conference.

After getting wind of Tawanchai's comments, Superbon made it clear that if he wants to strap on the eight-ounce gloves and challenge for the featherweight kickboxing crown, he's more than welcome to."If Tawanchai wants to challenge my kickboxing title, I'd be more than happy," Superbon said. "I'm ready to defend my belt against anyone, including Tawanchai."

Is Tawanchai vs. Superbon for the ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship the fight to make?

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the full ONE 170: Tawanchai vs. Superbon II replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.

