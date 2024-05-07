"I was going to win" - Dmitry Menshikov never lost faith in himself in comeback KO against Sinsamut 

Former ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title challenger Dmitry Menshikov had zero doubts about leaving Lumpinee Stadium with his hand raised last weekend.

Even while he was getting pieced up by Sinsamut Klinmee in their ONE Fight Night 22 war, the Russian mauler knew he was going to be the victor one way or the other.

After taking 'Aquaman's' best shots for two rounds, Menshikov unleashed his power in the final frame when he cornered the Thai near the ring ropes.

Knowing he needed a finish to get the win, Menshikov threw everything at his opponent. He overwhelmed Sinsamut with a violent barrage of punches, elbows, and knees for the incredible comeback knockout.

Speaking to the media in his post-even scrum, Dmitry Menshikov said he never lost trust in himself despite getting beat up early on. He shared:

"Yeah, you know, I was like believing that I was going to win. I knew I was going to win. Even between the second and the third round, I was talking to my trainer, I was telling him I was going to win. I was fresh, I was full of energy. I was going to win."

Here's Dmitry Menshikov's full interview:

Dmitry Menshikov says he could have knocked out Sinsamut earlier

Dmitry Menshikov was coming off back-to-back first-round knockout wins before his tussle with Sinsamut. We know the Russian destroyer is capable of ending fights in an instant.

The 26-year-old believes he could have taken out his Thai opponent in round 1, but knew he needed to be careful against a fellow heavy-hitter. He added:

"I could have finished with a knockout [earlier]. But I think, thanks to my willingness to fight, to win, I was going to win. I was thinking about the win, I was going to do everything."

The replay of ONE Fight Night 22 is free on demand for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.