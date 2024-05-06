Hard-hitting Dmitry Menshikov on racking up third straight knockout: "My hands are good"

When Dmitry Menshikov fights, he never forgets to bring mental knockout power. That was the case once more at ONE Fight Night 22 last Friday, May 3.

The Russian striking specialist warded off any possibility of another defeat with a late knockout against two-time ONE world title challenger Sinsamut Klinmee inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Though 'Aquaman's' brilliant footwork, head movement, and power did threaten to shift things in his favor if their lightweight Muay Thai duel reached the scorecards, Menshikov had his weapons loaded, ready for one last dish attempt at a third successive highlight-reel win.

With Sinsamut looking to establish his lead, Menshikov made the most of the slightest of opening, penetrating his rival's defense with a pair of cruel body shots followed by elbows and knees that sent the Thai melting to the canvas at 1:33 of the third round.

Looking back at the win during the post-fight press conference, Dmitry Menshikov noted that, although he was dragged into the final round by the Thai, he knew a finish was just in the offing.

The 26-year-old said:

"Yeah, you know, it's all about my style of fighting, it's all about my pressure. It's all about my energy. And yeah, my hands are good. I'm really fast and powerful."

Watch the full interview here:

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can relive the entire ONE Fight Night 22 card for free.

Dmitry Menshikov has eyes on Regian Eersel next

Now, with three back-to-back knockouts against Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong, Mohchine Chafi, and Sinsamut, Dmitry Menshikov has his eyes on settling an old score with none other than ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion, Regian Eersel.

Dmitry Menshikov and 'The Immortal' crossed paths at ONE Fight Night 11 in June last year, where the latter sustained a 46-second knockout win against the hard-hitting Russian.

The Surinamese athlete was last in action in the main event of ONE Fight Night 21 last month. That evening, he lost his ONE lightweight kickboxing world title to Alexis Nicolas by unanimous decision.