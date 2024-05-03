“It was really one for Eersel” - Dmitry Menshikov doesn’t agree with outcome of Regian Eersel vs. Alexis Nicolas

Russian striker Dmitry Menshikov believes that former ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion Regian Eersel won his recent title clash against French challenger Alexis Nicolas.

'The Immortal' staked his world title for the third time last month against Nicolas but lost by unanimous decision.

Having had the opportunity to catch the title showdown, Menshikov, who challenged Eersel for the championship belt in June last year, said that the Surinamese fighter did enough to win and retain the gold.

He shared to Sportskeeda MMA in an interview:

"Yeah, for sure, it was a very close fight. But with all respect to [Alexis] Nicolas, it was really one for Eersel."

Watch the interview below:

Eersel vs. Nicolas saw both fighters having their moments. The Frenchman made early inroads and connected on a number of telling hits, including an overhand right that sent the former champion down to the canvas.

But Eersel eventually picked things up as the fight wore on and inflicted his own damage.

In the end, it was the 25-year-old Nicolas who earned the nod from all of the judges for his aggression and efficiency.

Dmitry Menshikov out to get convincing win over Sinsamut to earn world title consideration

Dmitry Menshikov is set to see action against Sinsamut Klinmee this week and is out to get a win to earn world title consideration once again.

The Russian fighter mixes it up with the Thai striker in a featured lightweight Muay Thai duel at ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Menshikov is looking to win his third straight match and fortify further his bid for another shot at the world title, which is now held by new champion Alexis Nicolas.

He expressed his determination to get the win, charting various ways to go about it. The 26-year-old Empire Club/Kuzbass Muay Thai afiiliate told Sportskeeda MMA in an interview:

"For sure, if I don't get him [with my knockout power], I would never get him out, you know. So I will pressure him. But for sure, I will have a plan A, plan B, and plan C."

Dmitry Menshikov was last in action in December, knocking out Moroccan fighter Mouhcine Chafi in the opening round.

Sinsamut, for his part, has also won back-to-back matches and is seeking to underscore his standing as a title contender as well.

ONE Fight Night 22 will air live in U.S. primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.