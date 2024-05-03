ONE Fight Night 22: Dmitry Menshikov says he'd rather let his fists do the talking in possible title eliminator against Sinsamut

Former ONE world title challenger Dmitry Menshikov of Russia isn't looking past his upcoming opponent, despite the stakes being incredibly high.

Menshikov is set to square off with Thai star Sinsamut Klinmee in what could be a potential world title eliminator, in determining the next challenger for reigning ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Immortal' Regian Eersel.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in a recent interview, Menshikov says he wasn't worried about the potential stakes his fight with Sinsamut holds. The Russian is instead determined to put on a good showing.

The 26-year-old Empire Club / Kuzbass Muay Thai representative said:

"As I told you before, I don't want to say any phrases about it [fighting for the world title again]. Or any goals, any big words about it. I have to finalize my fight which I will get to do very soon."

Menshikov appears laser-focused, and won't be denied this Friday night.

Dmitry Menshikov will lock horns with Sinsamut Klinmee at ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, May 3rd, U.S. primetime, with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Dmitry Menshikov confident of victory against Sinsamut Klinmee in whatever way possible

Russian knockout artist Dmitry Menshikov believes he's got all the bases covered when he locks horns with Sinsamut Klinmee at ONE Fight Night 22 this Friday.

In fact, the 26-year-old athlete has prepared multiple routes of victory. It just depends on how the fight goes.

He told Sportskeeda MMA:

"For sure, if I don't get him, I would never get him out, you know. So I will pressure him. But for sure, I will have a plan A, plan B, and plan C."