"I was gonna kill myself" - 28-2 boxer Jordan Gill makes emotional confession about mental state after second career loss and divorce from wife

In February 2022, Jordan Gill captured the European featherweight title, extending his boxing record to 27 wins and just one loss and a draw. Unfortunately, his subsequent bout was not another triumph, and he dropped his title to Kiko Martinez, losing via fourth-round TKO on October 29, 2022.

The loss was crushing, and the despair from his second career defeat was only magnified by his divorce from his wife. With issues in both his professional and personal life, Gill found himself on the verge of taking his own life. However, with the help of friends and family, he managed to work his way back from the brink.

Tonight, Jordan Gill rebounded from his loss to Kiko Martinez by TKO'ing Irish Olympian Micheal Conlan in round seven. During his post-fight interview, the victorious Englishman punctuated his win with a deeply personal confession making the rounds on social media:

"Not many people know what I've been through this year. You know, after the Kiko loss, I sort of, lost touch with myself. I broke up with my wife, you know. In the 30th of June, I was in a field, I drank a liter of vodka and I was gonna kill myself, and somebody saved me."

Gill, who isn't the only English boxer to struggle with mental health issues, also touched on how he turned things around for himself.

"Somebody came and saved me that day, and you know, I went to Dave, I went to Ben Davidson's gym, I worked with Barry. Barry's put so much effort in with me. My dad's been by my side. My friends and my family have been there supporting me. All my friends, I can't thank them enough. I've just changed my life."

It was a turn in fortune for Jordan Gill, who has also opened his own gym and will look for a brighter future ahead.