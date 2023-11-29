"Persistent in his quest to become a champion" - Conor McGregor excited to see Michael Conlan under trainer Pedro Diaz's guidance

Conor McGregor recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to give his thoughts on fellow Irishman Michael Conlan's boxing career. Conlan, who is set to face Jordan Gill on December 2, recently made a change in trainers and management.

Previously, Conlan was with Top Rank and his head trainer was Adam Booth. Heading into his bout this weekend, however, Conlan has moved to Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing and is now training under the tutelage of Pedro Diaz.

Conor McGregor reacted to the news, writing:

"Really excited to see Conlan under Pedro Diaz guidance. One thing is for sure, Michael Conlan is persistent in his quest to become a World Champion! Highly commendable! Another mega event this week in Béal Feirste! Sponsored by the People’s Stout, @ForgedStout"

Check out McGregor's tweet here:

Expand Tweet

While McGregor does have some self-interest in promoting Conlan, as his company Forged Stout will be a sponsor of the December 2 card, he is also known to express support for his compatriots.

From Katie Taylor to Michael Conlan, 'The Notorious' has always taken an active interest in Irish combat sports athletes, and fans of the MMA superstar will be happy to know that he continues to do just that.

Conor McGregor lauds Eddie Hearn and Katie Taylor

Following Katie Taylor's spirited win over Chantelle Cameron, Conor McGregor took to X to laud both Taylor and the promotional team that put together the event. He wrote:

"What a promoter, Eddie Hearn! The primo promoter! A credit to this father! The journey he has taken Katie on all over the world, with mega event after mega event, is one of the best stories in professional boxing history! A movie! Katie is the GOAT! Double Unified World Champion. Olympic Champion. What she wants, she gets. Croke Park? Done. Not since Muhammad Ali, has someone shook up the world like Ireland’s K.T! @KatieTaylor"

Expand Tweet

Taylor beat Cameron in a rematch to avenge the only loss of her career in what is sure to go down as one of the most iconic fights in women's boxing history. Taylor and Cameron went toe-to-toe, with Taylor ultimately taking home a unanimous decision victory to become a two-division champion.

Check out the highlights here: