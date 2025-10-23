"I got beat up in the street" - UFC star Arnold Allen claims he was attacked for not speaking French in Montreal

UFC featherweight contender Arnold Allen’s recent training trip to Canada took a rough turn after he claimed he was assaulted on the streets of Montreal for not speaking French. The British featherweight shared the update online, and it was visible that he had bruises across his face and neck.Allen said he was in Montreal preparing for his next training camp when the incident took place. The 31-year-old stated that he was confronted by a group and ended up being attacked. He did not disclose when or exactly where the altercation occurred, but appeared to take the situation lightly despite the injuries.He released a video statement on social media, stating:&quot;Yeah, we've got a different set-up here at the minute. I'm in Montreal, currently, training for stuff, and I got beat up in the street because I wasn't using French. I got jumped because, yeah, I didn't speak French. That's what the bruises are about. Don't worry about it.&quot;Check out the X post below:Allen owns a professional record of 20 wins and 3 losses, competing against some of the division’s toughest names. His most recent bout came in July 2024 when he defeated Giga Chikadze in Manchester by unanimous decision.The British fighter previously faced setbacks against Max Holloway and Movsar Evloev but remains a top contender in the 145-pound division.Chael Sonnen questions Arnold Allen’s story of street attack in MontrealChael Sonnen isn’t buying Arnold Allen’s claim that he was beaten up in Montreal for not speaking French. The former UFC star said the story doesn’t add up.Sonnensadid that Allen’s striking and composure make it hard to imagine him being caught off guard by random attackers. He also found it strange that Allen appeared calm while explaining the bruises and offered little detail about the incident.Speaking on his YouTube channel, Sonnen said:&quot;Okay, that statement alone is very hard to believe. How many guys would it take to beat up Arnold Allen, particularly in a street fight? I mean, Arnold Allen’s striking is nasty. Like that, that would, that you’d be right in his wheelhouse. Okay, so let’s just do this for a third time. Arnold Allen got beaten up in the streets. Now, in Montreal, is a piece of evidence in and of itself. These aren’t the streets of West Linn, Oregon. This is Montreal. They eat French fries, and they put gravy on them.&quot;He added:&quot;Now, what band of hooligans is going around beating people up? And what band of hooligans has decided that they are not welcoming to tourists and they’re not welcoming to people that don’t speak French? I don’t know. But apparently, there is a group out there. I’m having a hard time with Arnold’s story.&quot;