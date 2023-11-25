"I got a belt” - Shakur Stevenson welcomes Vasily Lomachenko to challenge him for the WBC lightweight crown with ‘Loma’ seeking a title challenge

Shakur Stevenson claimed the WBC lightweight title after a decision win over Edwin De Los Santos earlier this month.

Following news that Vasily Lomachenko will be making a return to action in 2024, Stevenson has offered 'Loma' the chance to challenge for the 135-pound WBC title.

According to boxingscence.com, Lomachenko's manager recently spoke to FightHubTV, where he said this about the former lightweight champion's return:

"We should expect him to be back sometime next year. After that—not a loss—but a ‘loss,’ as we say, he just said he’s not gonna do anything until the end of the year. He’s taking it easy, doing whatever he does at home and then next year is gonna come and we’re gonna start looking into the fights."

He continued:

"We’re not going to fight just to fight, he wants to fight for the title so we’ll see what we can get."

Shakur Stevenson came across the article online and shared the following tweet in response:

"I got a belt lol"

Steveson is one of boxing's brightest talents right now and holds an undefeated record of 21-0.

But a potential clash with a boxer the caliber of Vasily Lomachenko will be a step-up in competition for 'Sugar', and could provide Stevenson with the battleground he is searching for to prove himself as the future of the sport.

Ryan Garcia blasts Shakur Stevenson's performance against Edwin De Los Santos

Ryan Garcia, a fellow touted prospect in boxing, has blasted Shakur Stevenson's performance against Edwin De Los Santos earlier this month.

The pair went head-to-head for the WBC lightweight title, with 'Sugar' walking away with a unanimous decision victory. But his triumph was met with a harsh reception from fans, as well as Garcia, who felt that Stevenson's performance was sub-par.

According to talkSport boxing editor Michael Benson, Ryan Garcia spoke to BoxingScene about Stevenson's recent victory over De Los Santos. Benson took to X and wrote this:

"Ryan Garcia on Shakur Stevenson: “He's so arrogant. He walks around like his s*** don't stink. And he talks s*** about everybody… He has to humble himself a little bit… You're boring as s***, and everybody knows it. That was the best night's sleep I've ever had.” [@BoxingScene]

See the post below:

