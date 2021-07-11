"I got the best memes in the UFC" - Max Griffin asks fans to follow his IG handle after UFC 264 win

UFC welterweight contender Max Griffin wants fans to show him some love after his big win against veteran Carlos Condit at UFC 264. Griffin displayed a well-rounded game to outstrike as well as out grapple his opponent in the fight. He took home the win via a lopsided unanimous decision at the end of the three scheduled rounds.

Following his win against Condit in a preliminary card matchup at UFC 264, Max Griffin asked fans to follow him on Instagram, claiming that he has "the best memes in the UFC." Speaking to UFC commentator Joe Rogan after the fight, Griffin said he respects Condit and has always looked up to him.

He further stated that he stepped inside the octagon to hurt his opponent and was happy everything worked according to plan.

"What a great guy. I used to look up to him, I still do. I had to turn off my fan of him but everybody follow me on Instagram. Max Payne Griffin, follow me on Instagram, I got the best memes in the UFC."

"I had to let him know I was here. I hurt him, I think I dropped him in the first. He's one of the best in the world. He is a legend. I tried to get the finish but much respect to that man."

Watch Max Griffin's octagon interview below:

Well, UFC fans certainly heard Griffin's request loud and clear because immediately after he asked them to follow him on Instagram, his followers increased by at least 3000 within seconds. Check out the clip below depicting the increase in the number of followers after his statement.

After max griffin told people to follow him on Instagram 😂😂 @MaxPainGriffin pic.twitter.com/5RQtza8CfI — Suicidal atl fan (@sadsportsatl) July 11, 2021

Max Griffin completes hattrick of wins at UFC 264

After back-to-back defeats in 2019 and 2020, respectively, Max Griffin has bounced back impressively to string together a run of three straight wins inside the octagon. Of the three wins, two came by way of stoppage. With the win against Condit, Griffin's professional record now stands at 18-8.

"I remember being in my living room watching him mean mug like, 'I want to fight him' like 10 years ago and I just beat him."@MaxPainGriffin talks about defeating Carlos Condit at #UFC264 and what is next up for him 🔊⬆️



All #UFC264 Results ⤵️: — UFC News (@UFCNews) July 11, 2021

Max 'Pain' Griffin is 35 years old but seems to be hitting his prime just now. It will be interesting to see who he's matched up against next.

Edited by Avinash Tewari