"I got some big ovaries" - Ailin Perez eyes a showdown with Kayla Harrison after third straight UFC win

Ailin Perez is looking for a big name in a potential matchup following her third consecutive UFC victory. Perez wants to face Kayla Harrison in her next fight.

Perez squared off against Joselyne Edwards in the early preliminary card at UFC 302. The pay-per-view event took place this Saturday at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

There was a lot of animosity between the two female bantamweights going into the fight. Perez accused Edwards of assaulting her last year at UFC PI.

Perez entered UFC 302 riding a two-fight winning streak. In her most recent octagon outing, she squared off against Lucie Pudilova at UFC Vegas 82 in November last year, winning the bout via unanimous decision. Meanwhile, Edwards was coming with a unanimous decision loss against Nora Cornolle at UFC Fight Night 226.

Trending

In the opening round, Edwards was taken down by Perez, however, following a series of back-and-forth reversals, the former ended the round on top. In the second round, Edwards enjoyed an early lead before a clash of heads on the ground resulted in a standup, and Perez hit a massive spinning back fist that felled Edwards. Perez had some grappling success in the third round before Edwards put some pressure on with some late punching.

The bout lasted three rounds and ultimately Perez got her hand raised via unanimous decision. The judges scored the contest (30-27, 29-28, 30-27) in favor of Perez.

During the post-fight press-conference, the Argentinean called out Harrison, saying:

''Yes I called on Kayla Harrison back there in the interview. Listen, this is a name that is resounding in the division right now. Mine is going to be sounding really good in the future I want that fight, I want to fight her, I want a main event, I do have the cardio, and I have the heart for five rounds. And I got some big ovaries. Dana, give me this fight, I deserve it.”

Check out Ailin Perez's comments below:

Expand Tweet