"I got calls telling me to come over and beat him up" - When Khamzat Chimaev cleared the air on whether he offered to help Conor McGregor for Khabib Nurmagomedov fight

In an April 2021 interview with the Smesh Bros YouTube channel, highly touted UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev clarified that he never offered to train Conor McGregor for his UFC 229 superfight with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Responding to a 2021 tweet where 'The Notorious' suggested that 'Borz' offered to help him train for the mega event, the Chechen-born Swede said that he in fact wanted to beat up the Irishman for uploading a video of McGregor dropping a Chechen sparring partner:

"That's not true! He dropped a Chechen sparring partner and posted it online. So I got calls to come over and beat him up. And that's what I wanted to do. It wasn't about helping him for the Khabib fight. As far as I remember, the fight hadn't been even announced yet." [Transcripts as translated by the YouTube channel]"

Chimaev, however, credited the former UFC double champion for his accomplishments in the sport. The 28-year-old welterweight also added that he would like to fight McGregor in the future:

"I still want to beat him up if he dares to fight me. I got to give credit to his accomplishments and I don't mind that fight. But he can't control his mouth."

Watch Khamzat Chimaev talk about Conor McGregor below:

Conor McGregor lost his UFC 229 fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov via a fourth-round submission.

When Khamzat Chimaev dared Conor McGregor to fight him

In a 2020 interview with TMZ Sports, No.3-ranked welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev dared Conor McGregor to face him in the cage rather than tweeting against him sitting in Ireland.

Responding to the Irishman's troll tweets against him, 'Borz' promised 'The Notorious' that he would smash him in a real fight:

"Let's fight! Don't talk, let's fight. If you're a real gangster, a real man, like don't talk in Instagram. Come in the cage, like talk in the cage. You sit in Ireland and talk to me because I sit in Sweden. We can meet in Abu Dhabi? I don't know Las Vegas. Send me location like Khabib say."

Watch Khamzat Chimaev call out Conor McGregor below:

The 28-year-old Chimaev is scheduled to face fan-favorite Nate Diaz in the upcoming UFC 279 fight card scheduled to be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

According to DraftKings, the Chechen-born fighter is currently a -1250 favorite against the +800 underdog Diaz.

