"I got what I asked for" - Denis Puric ready to capitalize on golden opportunity against Rodtang at ONE 167

All systems are go for Muay Thai superstar Denis Puric as the countdown to his kickboxing match against Rodtang begins.

After a hard-fought victory against the highly-esteemed Jacob Smith this past April, Denis Puric felt that that performance deserved a massive super-fight with one of the best strikers on the planet.

Although he called for that fight, Puric wasn't sure he was going to get his wish.

Now, he's so excited to be in Thailand, living the dream that many hope for.

"I'm feeling good," he told OG Frequencies. "I got what I asked for. I'm happy and can't wait to put on a show."

Rodtang vs Puric in a kickboxing scrum is exactly the kind of fight the fans want to see. They are both obviously very strong, high-paced strikers with the desire to just get into each other's faces and brawl.

If Puric wins, he will become an instant star, and it would give him the leverage he needs to fight either Rodtang again under the Muay Thai ruleset or perhaps even Superlek for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title.

ONE 167 will air live in US Primetime on June 7, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

"We focused a lot on conditioning" - Denis Puric talks about building strength and endurance ahead of his kickboxing war with Rodtang

Denis Puric must have his conditioning in check if he is to go three rounds with 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon on Friday.

The Bosnian striker has had problems in the past with gassing out too early during his bouts. Although fatigue didn't hinder his ability to secure a victory in his last performance, getting tired against Rodtang isn't going to go well for Puric in the long run.

Fortunately, 'The Bosnian Menace' has spent a large portion of his training focused on his conditioning. This week on Instagram, Puric explained further:

"I also go to Tiger Muay Thai for sparring. So I'm still staying sharp - my Muay Thai and kickboxing, and you know, still hitting pads. But at the same time, we're focused a lot on conditioning."