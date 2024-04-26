"He knows the danger of what he does" - Lito Adiwang predicts how the Rodtang vs Denis Puric slugfest will play out

Lito Adiwang provided his breakdown and prediction for the upcoming kickboxing banger between Rodtang and Denis Puric.

On April 5, Puric won his second consecutive Muay Thai fight with a unanimous decision against Jacob Smith. Following his ONE Fight Night 21 performance, 'The Bosnian Menace' called for a flyweight world title shot against Rodtang in "The Art of Eight Limbs" and received a kickboxing bout against his requested opponent.

Puric and 'The Iron Man' will meet on June 7 at ONE 167 in what could be one of the best fights of the night. During an interview with ONE, strawweight MMA contender Lito Adiwang was asked about the action-packed matchup and had this to say:

"Puric's best attributes are his pressure and power, while Rodtang can do it all and he has better fight IQ. He knows the danger of what he does. I believe Rodtang will KO him."

Who else is fighting at ONE 167 besides Rodtang and Denis Puric?

In the ONE 167 main event, Stamp Fairtex looks to defend her women's atomweight MMA world title for the first time. To do so, the Thai superstar must get through her close friend and former training partner Denice Zamboanga, who's coming off wins against Lin Heqin and Julie Mezabarba.

The co-main event of ONE 167 features a rematch between Tawanchai and Jo Nattawut. They fought in a kickboxing war in October 2023, with Tawanchai emerging victorious by unanimous decision. Nattawut now plans to avenge his defeat in Muay Thai and become the new featherweight king.

The June 7 event will also showcase the following fights - Mikey Musumeci vs Gabriel Sousa (bantamweight submission grappling), Liam Harrison vs Katuski Kitano (bantamweight Muay Thai), Kade Ruotolo vs Blake Cooper (lightweight MMA), the debut of Adrian Lee, and more.

ONE 167 goes down inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featuring two world title fights can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.