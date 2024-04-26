ONE 167: Liam Harrison fancies 'a quick win with the bonus money' against Katsuki Kitano

Liam Harrison is fired up to deliver another emphatic performance to guarantee two things at ONE 167 – a comeback win and a cool US$50,000 performance bonus.

The Leeds striker slugs it out against Japanese star Katsuki Kitano in bantamweight Muay Thai action on the loaded card, which emanates live from Bangkok's Impact Arena on June 7.

This will mark the British striker's first fight since rupturing his knee during his world title fixture against then-kingping Nong-O Hama in August 2022.

Now that the tougher part of preparation is done and dusted, 'Hitman' believes he is dialed in to maintain his perfect finishing rate on the global stage of ONE.

Speaking to talkSPORT MMA, Liam Harrison reveals that he is ready to put all his eggs in one basket as long as he returns with a performance that stays true to his standards.

The Bad Company megastar said:

"It's up to me really in this fight, I, for sure, would love to get a quick win with the bonus money and all. It'll be nice, you know what I mean. Go out there, get it done with a good job, and get back to winning."

Before losing to Nong-O, Harrison bagged a US$100,000 performance bonus for his sensational come-from-behind triumph over Muangthai PK Saenchai.

ONE 167 will emanate live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, in U.S. primetime on June 7. Catch the card at watch.onefc.com.

Liam Harrison gets his wish at ONE 168: Denver

Liam Harrison has a stacked year lined up, with another massive Muay Thai tilt confirmed earlier this week.

After his return fight at ONE 167, the 38-year-old will go toe-to-toe with Seksan Or Kwanmuang in an epic 140-pound legend vs. legend clash at ONE 168: Denver on September 6.

'Hitman' has been calling for a fight against the Thai striking icon ever since he was due for a return last year. The latter, meanwhile, has been game to turn the battle into reality.

And now that both Muay Mats have their wish, expect them to hit hard and hunt for an epic way to close out what could be a career swansong.

ONE 168: Denver will go down inside the Ball Arena. Get your tickets for the show here.