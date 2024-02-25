"I got married" - Brian Ortega drops relationship bombshell, talks about overcoming "dark" phase after multiple betrayals

UFC featherweight Brian Ortega has dropped a major relationship bombshell and opened up about overcoming a "dark" phase.

Ortega's personal life has been a topic of discussion among the MMA community over the past year. The UFC featherweight was notably dating Tracy Cortez and the couple was even engaged. However, they split up in early 2023 after being together for more than two years.

While speaking about the struggles in his personal life, Ortega revealed that he had even lost three of his friends during an interview with Fullsend MMA following his victory over Yair Rodriguez. He said:

"It has been rough. I lost one of my best friends. I lost two friends after that. I got betrayed by people that were close to me. I had four surgeries back to back... It looked dark."

Furthermore, Ortega made a shocking revelation by claiming that he is married now:

"I went to church and I found God. A year ago, I was a broken man, and now, today, I'm married. I got my kids with me. I got my family back."

Catch Brian Ortega's comments in the video below:

Brian Ortega secured an impressive comeback victory over Yair Rodriguez at UFC Mexico

Brian Ortega returned to the octagon on Saturday night in a highly anticipated rematch against Yair Rodriguez. The two previously fought each other back in July 2022 when Rodriguez emerged victorious after 'T-City' suffered a shoulder injury.

Ortega was out of action since then and didn't have the best of starts while returning to the octagon after more than a year. While being introduced by Bruce Buffer, the UFC featherweight landed awkwardly on his foot and was visibly in some discomfort.

After shrugging that off, Ortega was hurt badly in the very first round by Rodriguez. Despite that, he managed to see through the round and came back strongly in the second. As the momentum started to shift, 'T-City' was able to utilize his jiu-jitsu prowess and secure a submission victory in the third round.

