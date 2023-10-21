"I got a proper workout" - Alexander Volkanovski spellbound by Mark Zuckerberg and Meta's VR capability while training

Alexander Volkanovski was left amazed after Mark Zuckerberg introduced him to Meta Platforms' specialized virtual reality (VR) tools. The UFC featherweight champion recently opened up about sparring with tech mogul in the 'Metaverse' and revealed just how real it felt.

It's no secret that Volkanovski and Zuckerberg share a close relationship. The two are often seen training with each other. The Australian even helped the Meta Platforms CEO prepare for a potential cage fight against Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Earlier this year, Alexander Volkanovski and Mark Zuckerberg had a sparring session in virtual reality. They donned high-tech motion capture suits and other VR gear while engaging in various striking drills. Their body motion was accurately analyzed, and their animated versions were streamed into an immersive virtual world in the 'Metaverse.'

In a recent interview with Nina-Marie Daniele, Volkanovski spoke about the experience and how it felt like a real training session. He said:

"When I was there, and we did that, he gave me the goggles and we had a boxing match... I was getting angles, and it actually felt like I was sparring... It was fun, I got a proper workout."

Alexander Volkanovski on fixing the one mistake he made against Islam Makhachev during their first fight

Alexander Volkanovski is set to face Islam Makhachev in a lightweight title rematch at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

The two previously fought at UFC 284 in February, with Makhachev winning the closely contested fight via unanimous decision. In the aftermath of the five-round battle, many fans and MMA personalities claimed that 'The Great' deserved to get his hand raised.

While Makhachev was initially booked for a title rematch against Charles Oliveira, a brutal injury forced the Brazilian out of the fight. Volkanovski stepped in to replace 'Do Bronx' on short notice, and fans are unsurprisingly hyped to see the two champions run it back in the octagon.

In a recent interview with Farah Hannoun of MMA Junkie, Alexander Volkanovski revealed the one change he's incorporating into his game plan for the rematch. He said:

"I need to go out there, and I need to go for the finish... Obviously, I feel like I can go the five rounds anyway, but let's not even worry about that. Let's go out there and really send a statement, which is going to be massive for the legacy, and that'll get people talking. That's what I want."

