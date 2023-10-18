'Stick to fighting Nina online'- MMA fans ruthlessly mock Dillon Danis for insisting on a fight with Islam Makhachev within 30 days

It seems Dillon Danis is intent on making a grand return to MMA. A few days removed from his boxing debut against Logan Paul, the Bellator welterweight contender claimed that he's ready to fight in the cage and wants to face some of the most high-profile fighters in the world.

Last weekend, Danis went up against Paul in the boxing ring at the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event in England. While both men were widely criticized for their atrocious display of boxing skills, Paul managed to dominate Danis over six rounds. After landing a deplorable nine punches in six rounds, Danis got himself disqualified after attempting a guillotine choke on his opponent.

In a post-fight interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, Dillon Danis claimed he's done with influencer boxing and wants to fight in MMA. He named Khabib Nurmagomedov, Jon Jones, and Islam Makhachev among potential opponents.

After @MichaelBenson posted Danis' quotes on X, fans couldn't help but laugh at his lofty ambitions. They took to the post's comments section to express themselves.

One fan slammed Danis for his statements and wrote:

"Stick to fighting Nina online, you troll. Khabib would snap you in half & shove you up Conor McTapouts a**e!"

Another fan hilariously joked:

"This is proof denial isn't just a river."

Check out some more reactions here:

Dillon Danis calls on Dana White to sign him onto the UFC roster

In the same interview with Piers Morgan, Dillon Danis opened up about wanting to fight in MMA again and urged UFC CEO Dana White to sign him.

This isn't the first time Danis has voiced his eagerness to fight in the UFC. In the past, 'El Jefe' has also openly claimed he'd easily beat Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou in cage fights. While the Bellator welterweight admitted his venture into influencer boxing was for money, he's admitted that he doesn't consider it as real as mixed martial arts.

During his recent appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Dillon Danis cited his ability to sell fights as the main reason why the UFC should sign him. He said:

"I want to go to the UFC. I think the UFC now will see my potential in selling fights and everything like that. Sign me. Let’s do it. Give me the biggest fight, give me anybody you want... I want to go out there, and I’ll fight any one of them.”

Catch Danis' comments below (9:40):