“I got a recipe for that” – Jarred Brooks says he has Joshua Pacio all figured out despite the former champ’s improvements

ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks knows what he’s all about and has never been short on confidence.

As such, he remains unfazed by whatever his opponents bring to the table, especially against a familiar adversary that he’s already beaten before.

‘The Monkey God’ will be defending his 26 pounds of gold for the first time in the promotion’s first foray in the Middle East at ONE 166: Qatar.

Standing on the other side of the ONE circle will the redemption-seeking Joshua Pacio, who wants nothing more than to avenge his previous defeat to Brooks and reclaim his lost crown.

Over a year on from their meeting, Brooks admits Pacio has evolved as a fighter since their five-round barnburner at ONE 164 in 2022.

However, those improvements mean nothing to the American, since he foresees the same scenario when they meet again at Lusail Sports Arena.

The self-assured Jarred Brooks said in his interview with The MMA Superfan on YouTube:

“As an MMA fighter, I see Joshua working on his angles, his boxing, and stuff like that. I got a recipe for that too, man. I am not worried about whatever he’s been working on the past three months since he’s fought. How much better are you gonna get in three months? Besides your hunger and the things that are correlating when you go into the next fight.”

Here’s Jarred Brooks’ full interview:

Jarred Brooks gunning for a decisive end to rivalry with Joshua Pacio

After battling Pacio for a grueling 25 minutes last time out, Jarred Brooks is seeking a quicker night at the office in their do-over.

‘The Monkey God’ sent a stern warning to his No.1 ranked challenger in an interview with FightWave:

“I'm not really worried about what he has in his game plan. I know that he has a new nutritionist and stuff like that but like bro, nothing's going to change and I think the outcome is going to be worse for him.”

ONE 166: Qatar will air live on March 1 free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada

See the full interview below: