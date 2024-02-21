“I beat everybody” – Jarred Brooks says he’s cleared out strawweight division in ONE Championship

It’s been a while since ONE Championship fans have been able to watch Jarred Brooks compete in his natural ruleset as the strawweight MMA world champion.

‘The Monkey God’ put together a faultless run in the division as he climbed the ranks after making his ONE debut.

His win streak over some of the top contenders eventually led him to facing off against the world champion, Joshua Pacio, who he defeated at ONE 164 to claim the strawweight gold.

Ahead of his rematch with Pacio at ONE 166 on March 1, Jarred Brooks spoke in a recent interview about the current landscape of the division and where he sees his next challenges coming from.

The divisional king told The MMA Superfan that, after clearing out the division on his way to the top, he doesn’t see a lot of obvious contenders for him to face:

“I mean it's not too hard because I beat everybody in the division already, it's not like, you know, there's some newbies coming in or whatever, you know? But those guys are getting beat so it's like I'm right back in the the picture of who am I gonna fight next or so.”

Watch the full interview below:

Jarred Brooks can cement his reign by beating Joshua Pacio at ONE 166

It’s undeniable that Jarred Brooks has already beaten many of the top contenders in the strawweight MMA division.

He also already holds a win over his upcoming opponent but in beating Joshua Pacio for a second time, he can leave no doubts as to who the best truly is.

For all of his dominance, the champion is yet to defend the crown but that all changes when he faces off against ‘The Passion’ at ONE’s Qatar debut.

Brooks may look to put his defining statement out by beating Pacio for a second time and sending a message to the other contenders that he isn’t going anywhere.

ONE 166: Qatar will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription. The event goes down inside the Lusail Sports Arena on March 1.