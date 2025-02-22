“I got all that stuff going on in my head” - Jonathan Haggerty elated to bounce back against Wei Rui after shocking loss to Superlek

Former two-sport champ and now reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty of the United Kingdom breathed a sigh of relief following a hard-fought victory over Chinese icon 'Demon Blade' Wei Rui last Thursday.

Ad

Haggerty delivered a masterful performance in the first defense of his gold. And although Wei was very much a live challenger, 'The General' was simply a step ahead of his opponent throughout the course of the fight.

In the end, the 27-year-old Knowlesy Academy product took home a unanimous decision win for his efforts and retained his coveted belt.

Speaking to veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst Mitch 'The Dragon' Chilson in the Circle after his fight, Haggerty said he was happy to finally get the win after losing the Muay Thai belt to Superlek last year.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

'The General' said:

"You know how much this one means to me, man. Coming off that loss against Superlek. I got all that stuff going on in my head after getting knocked out in 49 seconds. And I trained so hard for this fight."

Now, Haggerty has expressed intent to shift his focus back to reclaiming his Muay Thai strap.

Ad

Watch Jonathan Haggerty vs. Wei Rui fight highlights at ONE 171: Qatar

'The General' Jonathan Haggerty and 'Demon Blade' Wei Rui threw down in the co-main event at ONE 171: Qatar.

The event was broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, last Thursday, February 20.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand on watch.onefc.com and on their official YouTube channel.

Ad

Check out highlights of that fight here:

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Jonathan Haggerty's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.