“I got the win for you guys” - Thai rising star Jaosuayai dedicates career ascension to growing fanbase

23-year-old Muay Thai phenom Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi of Thailand has quickly become one of the fastest rising strikers on the planet, with a steadily growing fan base, evidenced by the loud cheers and screams in the arena whenever he fights.

Jaosuayai is coming off another spectacular finish last week when he defeated No. 5-ranked ONE flyweight Muay Thai contender Nakrob Fairtex via first-round knockout.

The two men met in the main event at ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video, with the Sor Dechapan athlete also taking home a US$50,000 performance bonus for his efforts.

Addressing the media backstage in his post-fight interview, Jaosuayai dedicated his big victory to his fans.

The 23-year-old said:

"I just would like to thank all the fans, like all the messages you have sent me on every platform. Thank you so much for this, of course, for all the love. And I just want you to please keep supporting me today. I got the win for you guys. Thank you so much."

ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video was held at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Saturday, June 7. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi is ready to return to action at the soonest possible time: "I should be back in the ring"

Thai phenom Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi wants to waste no time in returning to action in the world's largest martial arts organization and says he needs a little time to recuperate before he steps back in the ring.

He told the media:

"So right now, I have an injury to my right hand. I think I would need maybe two to three weeks to recover, and then maybe in a couple of months, or three months, I should be good, and then I should be back in the ring."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi's next fight.

