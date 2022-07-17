"I got the winner!" - Alexander Volkanovski calls dibs on the winner of Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev fight at UFC 280

Alexander Volkanovski called for his shot at the UFC lightweight title after Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev was announced for UFC 280.

Oliveira vs. Makhachev will take place in Abu Dhabi in October for the vacant lightweight title. Volkanovski, the UFC featherweight king, is aiming to fight the winner of that contest, as he wants to pursue the prestigious double champion status. Here's what the Australian recently wrote on social media:

"I got the winner!!"

Alexander Volkanovski has long expressed his desire to make a move up to the lightweight division of the UFC. He is the No.2-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world at the moment. Somehow, 'The Great' seems to be still be improving.

Meanwhile, Oliveira and Makhachev are two of the best lightweights in the world. 'Do Bronx', the former champion, is on an 11-fight winning streak at the moment. He secured the No.1-contender spot yet again with his win against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274. The Brazilian lost the title ahead of the event for missing weight by one-half pound.

Oliveira will go up against a formidable force in Makhachev, who is on a 10-fight winning streak at the moment. The Russian is considered one of the best wrestlers in the UFC and has long been hyped as a potential champion in the division. For that to happen, he needs to get through Oliveira at UFC 280.

Alexander Volkanovski might secure G.O.A.T status if he becomes the lightweight king

Alexander Volkanovski is one of the greatest featherweight fighters in UFC history. He earned a third win against Max Holloway in his latest fight at UFC 276. Jose Aldo, Chad Mendes, Brian Ortega, and more have also fallen prey to the Australian during his UFC tenure.

Watch Alexander Volkanovski's journey to becoming the UFC champion:

He might seal his status as one of the greatest UFC fighters of all-time if he manages to become the lightweight champion in the future.

Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, and Henry Cejudo are the only fighters in UFC history to hold world championships in two weight classes at the same time. Whether Volkanovski can replicate that feat remains to be seen.

He has beaten all comers during his reign in the featherweight division, signaling that it might be time for 'The Great' to test his mettle in a higher weight class.

