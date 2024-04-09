"I gotta add it to my arsenal" - Kade Ruotolo admits inspiration for crafty 'Ruotolotine' came from twin brother Tye

Reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo of the United States is fresh off a spectacular performance at ONE Fight Night 21 last weekend that really brought the crowd to its feet.

The 21-year-old American phenom took on his toughest test yet in ONE Championship, squaring off against Brazilian newcomer 'Chico' Francisco Lo in a 180-pound non-title match. The two locked horns at ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on Prime Video.

The event took place live at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday, April 6th.

Ruotolo faced adversity in the early going but took control in the back half of the match, catching Lo with a slick technical rear-naked choke with the arm-in, which he later dubbed the 'Ruotolo-tine'.

Speaking to veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst and former athlete Mitch 'The Dragon' Chilson in the ring after his fight, Ruotolo talked about the move and how it came about.

The lightweight champ said:

"It's definitely one that my brother and I have been trying to perfect over the years. We watched Tye hit it beautifully at ADCC against Pedro Marinho. That was an absolutely beautiful finish. After seeing that, I said I gotta add it to my arsenal. Obviously, been working it and super happy that I did it today."

Surprisingly, Kade's twin brother Tye hit the same exact move in the evening's co-main event against Australia's Izaak Michell. Needless to say, the Ruotolo brothers are absolute phenoms.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on-demand via Amazon Prime Video.

What's next for Kade Ruotolo?

21-year-old grappling ace and ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo is ready to make his highly anticipated transition to professional mixed martial arts.

Ruotolo is set to face Blake Cooper at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video this June.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch the action live and absolutely free on U.S. primetime on June 6th via Amazon Prime Video.

