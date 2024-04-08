WATCH: World champ twins Tye and Kade Ruotolo pull off identical submission victories at ONE Fight Night 21

Many things have been said about the magical connection that twins have, and last Friday, April 5, at ONE Fight Night 21, Tye and Kade Ruotolo proved that to be true once more inside the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Kade Ruotolo, the lightweight submission grappling world titlist, took to the ONE Circle first as he welcomed Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) black belter Francisco Lo to the promotion in a catchweight (180 lbs) submission grappling contest.

Lo and Ruotolo dueled each other in a see-saw battle of attrition where Ruotolo got the breakthrough when he escaped from a heel hook attempt, then immediately rushed 'Chico' when he had his back turned and locked in a rear-naked choke soon after.

As for his twin brother Tye, he had his first defense of the welterweight submission grappling world championship against Izaak Michell in the co-main event, where the challenger turned up the pressure on Ruotolo as soon as the bell rang.

But just like Kade, Tye Ruotolo's technique got the better of Michell's defense, and he exploded his way to his own rear-naked choke finish.

Rewatch the twins' submission victories below:

What's next for the Ruotolo brothers?

With the Ruotolo twins having been planning for their MMA debut, Kade will get the first crack at the sport on June 7 at ONE 167 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

His opponent then will be rising star Blake Cooper, and ONE Championship fans got their first look at his star potential in 2023 at ONE Fight Night 14.

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Poll : Are you excited for Kade Ruotolo's MMA debut at ONE 167? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion