Kade Ruotolo breaks down his “similar but different” grappling style with twin brother Tye Ruotolo

Reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo and his twin brother Tye Ruotolo will fight on the same card at ONE Fight Night 21 this weekend. Kade will face Francisco Lo in a 180-pound non-title catchweight bout, while Tye will defend his ONE welterweight submission grappling throne against Izaak Michell.

Tye and Kade Ruotolo made a name for themselves as Jiu-jitsu's first-ever sibling child stars as they started bagging gold medals left and right even before they became teenagers.

At 21 years old, the dangerous siblings aren't even in their athletic prime, and they're pretty much two of the best grapplers alive today. They both employ a frightening pace while constantly attacking with takedowns and submissions.

Despite the glaring similarity in their styles, however, Kade Ruotolo insists that his and his brother's styles also have their own differences.

He told The Shintaro Higashi Show on YouTube:

“Our techniques, they're similar in ways but they also have differences, you know. It’s pretty intriguing that like we have a lot of similarities but we also have some very big differences. Like, you know, you see a lot of our techniques are very similar, and which we tend to like, use but our paces and things little things like that tend to be different.”

Watch the full interview here:

Kade Ruotolo reveals extreme training with twin brother Tye ahead of ONE Fight Night 21

Regardless of their differences in styles, we're quite sure Kade and Tye Ruotolo have one thing in common: their insane work ethic. True to their frighteningly intense nature, the prodigious twins go through extreme training not just to sharpen their bodies but also their minds.

Kade Ruotolo told ONE:

“My brother and I, we’ve had one-hour slap fighting, basically open-hand punches, black eyes, the whole deal, for just an hour straight. So we know no one is prepared to go to that length with us. That’s that confidence, that mental toughness. No one is prepared to go through that.”

Catch the grappling twins at ONE Fight Night 21, airing live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

