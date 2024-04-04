Kade and Tye Ruotolo brothers admit they “definitely thought about” going into separate camps for potential super fight

Reigning ONE submission grappling world champions Kade and Tye Ruotolo have strongly considered stepping inside the Circle against one another.

Making tandem debuts at ONE 157 in May 2022, the world-class BJJ duo have won a combined 10 straight matches under the promotional banner. Along the way, they have etched their name in the history books with Kade Ruotolo claiming the first-ever ONE lightweight submission grappling world championship while Tye Ruotolo later became the first-ever ONE welterweight submission grappling world titleholder.

Recently, the twin brothers engaged in a recent 'Ask Us Anything' on Instagram, where they shared insights into their respective ONE Championship runs and how they have grown to become two of the greatest BJJ practitioners in the world today.

Asked by one fan if they would consider grappling each other on martial arts' biggest global stage, they responded by saying:

"We have definitely thought about having a crazy match with separate training camps on the big stage, but we wouldn't mind MMA."

Having dominated the mat from the moment they first stepped on it, the Ruotolo brothers have often teased a potential move to mixed martial arts. But first, each one will face another tough test when they return to the ring on April 5.

Kade and Tye Ruotolo look to extend their unbeaten streaks when they return to the ring at ONE Fight Night 21

Kade and Tye Ruotolo will feature at ONE Fight Night 21 on Friday, April 5. First up will be Kade Ruotolo, who will welcome Brazilian star Francisco Lo to the promotion as the two compete in a 180-pound catchweight clash. Lo is a multi-time IBJJF champion, placing first in the 2023 American Nationals and the Pan Championship.

Lo also topped the 2022 IBJJF Brazilian Nationals podium as a brown belt.

As for Tye Ruotolo, the 5-0 star will put his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title on the line against Aussie standout Izaak Michell. Like Lo, Michell will be making his ONE debut, but make no mistake — he already has a laundry list of accomplishments while training under BJJ legends like Leo Arruda, John Danaher, and Craig Jones.

Michell placed first at the ADCC Asia & Oceania Trials and the Who’s Next Tournament in 2022. He won the IBJJF World Championships the top prize as a brown belt.

Are you excited to see the Ruotolo brothers competing on the same card?

ONE Championship fans in North America can watch ONE Fight Night 21 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, April 5.

