“Locked and loaded” – Marvel at how Francisco Lo sets up his terrifying triangle chokes

Brazilian grappling star Francisco Lo will perform under the world stage's bright lights at ONE Fight Night 21 this April 5th. The former IBJJF Pan gold medalist will face Kade Ruotolo, the reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion, in a 180-pound openweight non-title submission grappling contest.

Despite having one of the most feared grappling world champions waiting for him, Francisco Lo looks confident and ready, as evidenced by his training video shared by ONE Championship.

Here's the video with the caption that says:

Locked and loaded 🔒 Will Francisco Lo emerge victorious in his ONE debut against Kade Ruotolo on April 5 at ONE Fight Night 21 on @primevideo? @franciscolojj

Imagine if Lo catches Kade Ruotolo with that triangle choke and taps him out. That will break the internet. It will effectively shake the entire Jiu-jitsu world to its core.

Francisco Lo admits Kade Ruotolo's style is similar to his

Ahead of ONE Fight Night 21, Lo gave an honest assessment of the ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion, telling ONE Championship:

"I think we have very similar styles because I also aggressively look for submissions. He is also aggressive, doesn't like to tie up the fight, and is always looking for the submission."

When two offense-minded fighters clash, the one who can impose his will early usually wins the bout. With Ruotolo known to go from zero to sixty at the start of the bout, Lo has to find a way to keep the world champion on the defensive early.

If he lets the 21-year-old build any sort of momentum, Lo will largely spend the entire bout defending takedowns and submission attempts.

ONE Fight Night 21 will air live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

