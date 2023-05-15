"I graduated" - Laura Sanko shares exciting UFC career update with fans on Mother's Day

On the occasions of Mother's Day, UFC commentator Laura Sanko uploaded an emotional video montage to her Instagram account. The video showed Sanko's journney from pregnancy to raising a teenage son.

Check out the video below:

In the comments section of the post, a follower asked for a career update from the UFC commentator.

"Happy mothers day. And BTW what did you do to Dana? You haven't worked in awhile and he has you work mothers day."

Sanko responded by saying that she had "graduated" from the reporter role and from now onwards, will perform the role of an analyst and a UFC commentator:

"I’ve been working lol …I graduated to analyst work and commentary only so I’m not in the reporter role anymore," wrote Laura Sanko.

You can see a screenshot of the interaction below:

Laura Sanko provides a career update in the comments section

Sanko made UFC history earlier this year by making her debut as a color commentator for a UFC event. Sanko took up the commentary duties for UFC Vegas 68 in February. By doing so, she became the first female color commentator of the modern UFC era.

Prior to that, she worked as a backstage reporter for UFC events and was also a part of the commentary desk for Dana White's Contender Series.

Laura Sanko wants to send a positive message to women aspiring to get into broadcasting

After it was announced that Laura Sanko would make her commentary debut at UFC Vegas 68, the 40-year-old sat down for a chat with Din Thomas and RJ Clifford for MMA on SiriusXM.

During the conversation, Sannko spoke about the difficulties of being a woman in broadcasting. The 40-year-old added that she wanted to show that despite the perception of MMA as a 'macho' sport, there were several opportunities for women in the broadcasting world:

"It's a tough thing to be in broadcasting in any sports industry let alone one that is so incredibly macho like MMA...But now I wanna show like that not only can you be in those lanes, like you can be in this other lane too if you have the experience and the knowlege and the broadcast ability necessary to do it."

MMA on SiriusXM @MMAonSiriusXM



After becoming the 1st female color commentator in the modern UFC era,



@RJcliffordMMA @DinThomas "It's a tough thing to be in broadcasting in any sports industry, let alone one that is so macho like MMA."After becoming the 1st female color commentator in the modern UFC era, @laura_sanko hopes the path is less difficult for those behind her. "It's a tough thing to be in broadcasting in any sports industry, let alone one that is so macho like MMA."After becoming the 1st female color commentator in the modern UFC era, @laura_sanko hopes the path is less difficult for those behind her. @RJcliffordMMA @DinThomas https://t.co/OZZXOqtO3c

Poll : 0 votes