“I have the grappling skills” - MMA phenom Adrian Lee confident he can submit both Ruotolo twins in a potential showdown

Adrian Lee is confident in his ability to finish opponents, no matter who they are. After all, the youngest member of the famed Lee family has three wins on his ONE Championship resume so far, with all three ending inside the distance.

That being said, Lee expressed confidence that he can hang with the best of them on the mats, including Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belts and ONE world champions Kade and Tye Ruotolo, both much-talked-about potential opponents for the Singaporean-American rising star.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Lee says he has enough grappling skills to take on either of the Ruotolo.

'The Phenom' told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"I have the grappling skills. I believe that I could submit Kade or Tye Ruotolo in a grappling match."

Lee is currently a perfect 3-0 in his MMA career, with wins over Antonio Mammarella, Nico Cornejo, and Takeharu Ogawa.

Adrian Lee is open to competing in pure grappling in ONE Championship

'The Phenom' Adrian Lee versus one of the famed Ruotolo brothers for the submission grappling world title? It's a possibility, according to the Singaporean-American star.

But fans shouldn't look forward to it quite yet, as Lee says there is still much to be conquered in MMA. He told ONE:

"Honestly, I’d be open to taking some grappling matches and even going for the grappling belt in ONE Championship, but that’s not really my main focus."

Needless to say, Lee against either Kade or Tye Ruotolo in any discipline would be an absolute banger.

