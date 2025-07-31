"I can't be any more grateful" - Jeremy Pacatiw thanks wife for unyielding support amidst challenges

Filipino MMA standout Jeremy Pacatiw has expressed deep appreciation for his wife's unwavering support as he navigates the demanding balance between professional fighting and new fatherhood.The 29-year-old warrior recently became a father, adding new responsibilities to his already challenging career as a professional mixed martial artist competing at ONE Championship's highest level. That said, with the right backbone of support all has been well per the Lions Nation MMA representative.&quot;I'm lucky to have such a strong and supportive wife by my side. Before taking this fight, I laid everything on the table for her. We really talked about it as partners and we decided if it would be possible for me to take this fight,&quot; Jeremy Pacatiw told ONE Championship ahead of his return.&quot;She said, 'Yes.' She told me, 'We can work this out,' and that's why I can't be any more grateful to have a wife like her that's so supportive and understanding.&quot;His decision to have an open conversation about taking fights demonstrates the mature approach he's adopted since becoming a father, prioritizing family communication over individual career decisions.Above all, Pacatiw's gratitude reflects his understanding of the sacrifices required from both partners when pursuing elite-level athletic competition while raising a family. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJeremy Pacatiw out to translate his wife's unyielding support to success in ONE Fight Night 34 returnJeremy Pacatiw faces his most crucial test when he defends his No.5-ranked bantamweight MMA position against undefeated newcomer Elbek Alyshov at ONE Fight Night 34 inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, Aug. 1.Coming off a loss to Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu, the Filipino martial artist knows another setback could derail his world championship aspirations.The 7-0 Azerbaijani brings dangerous submission skills, having choked out six opponents on his path to ONE Championship.With his back against the wall and a hungry challenger looking to make a statement, Pacatiw must prove he belongs among the division's elite while protecting his spot from a fighter with nothing to lose.The complete ONE Fight Night 34 card, which emanates live in U.S. primetime, will be available to North American fight fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post