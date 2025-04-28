"I have a great relationship with Dana" - Georges St-Pierre breaks silence on current ties with the UFC

Georges St-Pierre, widely considered to be one of the greatest fighters in the history of mixed martial arts, has spoken about his current relationship with UFC CEO Dana White and the promotion.

St-Pierre initially retired from the sport in 2013, walking away as welterweight champion, to take a break from the sport. He returned four years later to claim the middleweight title before once again retiring. While White was not happy about him giving up the belt previously, the 43-year-old recently revealed that he is on great terms with the UFC now.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, 'Rush' said:

"I'm on good terms with Dana. I saw him in Saudi Arabia last time and we're good friends. We talk about stuff that we could not talk [about] before - stuff that I was thinking during negotiations and he was thinking going on. It's funny, we have a funny relationship and I love Dana. He's a good guy and he gave me, actually, a device that helped me sleep."

St-Pierre added:

"I have a great relationship with Dana and I like him.

Check out Georges St-Pierre's comments below:

Georges St-Pierre shares thoughts on Tom Aspinall waiting for Jon Jones

Tom Aspinall has remained inactive for almost an entire year as he has been angling for a heavyweight title unification bout against Jon Jones.

On The Ariel Helwani Show, Georges St-Pierre advised Aspinall to stop wasting energy focusing on the Jones matchup, which is out of his control. He added that the Brit should be hungry for the next task, which will allow him to build his legacy.

St-Pierre said:

"I think Tommy needs to focus on the next task. I remember when I lost to Matt Serra, I was making the mistake of trying to focus on Matt Serra to get my revenge immediately, but I had a few other fights lined up before to get that. And if he's only focusing on Jon Jones and if Jon Jones does not come back right away, he's not focusing on the right thing."

He added:

He needs to focus on what is next, the next path, because the rest, it's a distraction."

Check out Georges St-Pierre's comments below:

