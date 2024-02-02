"I grew a million people" - YouTuber George Janko details how viral Andrew Tate interview changed his life 

Andrew Tate, a highly controversial social media influencer, was once interviewed by George Janko, who recently took part in an interview on Jake Paul's BS w/ Jake Paul podcast to detail the prominent events in his life. In particular, he spoke about the impact that his Tate interview had on his popularity.

Given Tate's notoriety, Jank drew a lot of eyeballs to his own podcast, ultimately going viral. Outlining his encounter with Tate, Janko touched on Tate predicting the success the interview would bring to the former's career as a podcaster.

"He looked at me and goes, 'This is going to do really well for you,' and I was just like, 'Oh, cool.' And after that I just got an influx. I think I grew a million people. I had 700, 800 on YouTube on YouTube, and a couple 100,000 on Instagram, and all my other channels just started going crazy. And all people were saying was is, 'Oh, this is who you are.'"

Check out George Janko's comments about his Andrew Tate interview (30:25):

Janko's ability to maintain a conversational tone with Tate during his interview with the latter proved instrumental to his surge in popularity. However, since then, Tate has been at the center of a criminal investigation into harrowing allegations of sexual assault and human trafficking, for which he has been formally charged.

The charges include his younger brother, Tristan Tate, with both men also being accused of forming an organized crime syndicate for the purpose of female sexual exploitation. Both brothers continue to maintain their innocence and are currently awaiting trial, with the case being heard in the preliminary chamber.

Andrew Tate's complicated relationship with the UFC

As an organization, the UFC has no connection to Andrew Tate. However, some of the promotion's most prominent fighters have interacted with him. While some have criticized him, including former middleweight champion Sean Strickland, the majority of UFC fighters who have interacted with him did so positively.

In particular, Aljamain Sterling, Leon Edwards, Sean O'Malley, and Khamzat Chimaev are noted supporters of Tate.

Tate boasts a kickboxing record of 76-9-1 and won multiple world titles. Notably, he dabbled in MMA between 2006 and 2010, going 3-2 on the amateur circuit, and has a pro record of 1-0.