"I hate when all my children can’t stop bickering" - Henry Cejudo sends a message to Sean O'Malley, Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling

Former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo has sent a message to Sean O’Malley, Petr Yan, and Aljamain Sterling.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Henry Cejudo took a jibe at the UFC bantamweights, referring to them as his “children” and asserting that he hates when they “can’t stop bickering.” Fans can check out the tweet posted by 'Triple C' below:

I hate when all my children can’t stop bickering. @SugaSeanMMA I’m surprised you didn’t break your ankle writing this tweet. @PetrYanUFC you kneed a Time-Out, and @funkmasterMMA I hope you are enjoying playing cosplay with you’re fake belt.” #bendtheknee’S — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 18, 2021

Henry Cejudo's tweet has come amidst the ongoing war of words between the aforementioned UFC bantamweight fighters on social media.

Sean O’Malley, who’s regarded as one of the brightest prospects in all of MMA today, has never been shy of speaking his mind. O’Malley has time and again taken shots at his rivals in the UFC bantamweight division – be it at press conferences, on social media, or in any other situation.

As of this time, ‘Suga’ is at odds primarily with former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan, with both fighters going back and forth on Twitter. Yan, on his part, didn’t hold back in his criticism of both O’Malley and current UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling.

Similarly, Sterling fired back against his bantamweight rivals on Twitter. And not one to be outdone, Henry Cejudo inserted himself into the war of words on Twitter.

Henry Cejudo referenced Sean O’Malley’s much-discussed first-round TKO loss against Marlon Vera at UFC 252 in August 2020. 'Triple C' jested that he’s surprised O’Malley didn’t break his ankle while tweeting. O’Malley had suffered a lower leg injury in that fight which led to a knockout loss. It was the first-ever loss in O’Malley’s previously undefeated MMA career.

Furthermore, Cejudo referenced the controversial ending to the UFC 259 bantamweight title fight between Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling in March 2021. Addressing the same, Cejudo criticized Yan for the illegal knee he threw during the fight whilst also accusing Sterling of faking an injury caused by the knee.

Henry Cejudo, Sean O’Malley, Petr Yan, and Aljamain Sterling refuse to hold back in their Twitter war

MMA legend Henry Cejudo

Over the past few years, Henry Cejudo has gained a considerable amount of notoriety as a prolific talker and a connoisseur of mental warfare in combat sports. Be that as it may, Cejudo retired from MMA after his TKO victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 in May 2020.

Despite teasing a return to the sport multiple times ever since he hasn’t officially announced his return.

On the other hand, Sean O’Malley, Petr Yan, and Aljamain Sterling are active competitors in the shark tank that is the UFC bantamweight division. O’Malley’s last fight was a third-round KO win over Thomas Almeida at UFC 260.

Meanwhile, Yan and Sterling last competed against each other. Yan lost to Sterling via DQ (Disqualification) due to an illegal knee in round four of their title fight at UFC 259.

Considering the variables at play in the UFC bantamweight title picture, it isn’t surprising to see some of its biggest names engage in the ongoing war of words on social media. Some of the notable tweets put forth in the aforesaid war of words have been displayed below:

Sean O'Malley's tweets:

I want to beat up Peter in Russia. This is my dream. — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) June 17, 2021

You go up to my belly button. https://t.co/wjDZDrqMUa — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) June 18, 2021

Petr Yan's tweets:

I will put you to sleep so you can keep dreaming curly boy🌈🐩 https://t.co/BwH8WxzY2c — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) June 18, 2021

Enter top 3 before even mentioning my name poodle. I got unfinished business with fakemaster now — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) June 18, 2021

Try to win the fight without crawling on your knees like a bitch in front of me https://t.co/Sm0FuOT4W3 — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) June 18, 2021

Did suga poodle teach Alja his acting skills? Who deserves Oscar more? #pussies pic.twitter.com/05ExksBpN0 — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) June 18, 2021

Aljamain Sterling's tweets:

Keep your focus on the Unified Rules Book, before you even mention any opponents. https://t.co/3PmYuvDMfV — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 18, 2021

LOL! Dumbass, my resume speaks for itself. Yours on the other hand is Aldo on a losing streak, beating NO ONE in the Top 5, and then cheating in a title fight against your first Top 5 opponent. 🤦🏾‍♂️



You really are some piece of shit human being. https://t.co/4dc3xw0J3D — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 18, 2021

It’s so simple yet ppl don’t get it. The guy keeps talking like he wasn’t the one that couldn’t finish a shell of myself.

I Felt like shit, and still he couldn’t figure out what to do. I can’t wait to shut him up. We’ll see who has the excuses in November. https://t.co/Rx3Zys4ZIV — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 18, 2021

Whenever you wanna throw your name back in the shark tank hat. Your “children” are tired of papa Henry’s empty threats. https://t.co/BkuCXv67DJ — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 18, 2021

