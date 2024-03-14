"I hate even talking about that" - Kamaru Usman discusses loaning $200,000 to Francis Ngannou

Former UFC welterweight king Kamaru Usman has spoken about the time he loaned a huge sum of money to Francis Ngannou.

A few days ago, Ngannou had a conversation on the Pound 4 Pound podcast with Usman and Henry Cejudo. During it, 'The Predator' revealed that at one point, he owed the former welterweight champion a whopping sum of $200,000.

In the latest episode of the podcast, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' shared that he did not like Ngannou sharing that story with the world. Usman then described how bills pile up while an athlete is preparing for a fight and how the paycheck gets spent meeting all the financial responsibilities:

"First of all, I hate even talking about that and I didn't like the fact that he brought it up... Because you know, on one hand, you look at my social media now, I got DMs from aunts and uncles I didn't know I had... When we fight, we go out and we prepare, we already incur a bill that you have before you actually step in there to fight and then once you are like myself and Francis to where you have extended families in a different country, now that cheque runs very very thin... So, in [Ngannou's] situation, having one fight every eight-nine months, thats kind of tough to be able to deal with."

Check out Kamaru Usman's comments from the 1:15 mark below:

Kamaru Usman reacts to Francis Ngannou vs. Anthony Joshua

Francis Ngannou went up against Anthony Joshua in his second-ever professional boxing match on March 8. The event took place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The night did not go well for the Cameroonian as he suffered a brutal knockout defeat in the second round of the fight.

In conversation with Henry Cejudo on the Pound 4 Pound podcast, Kamaru Usman shared how he felt watching the boxing clash:

"It was a really, really tough one to watch. Yeah, it's a tough one. I can't really put it in the words. But I think you can always point to different things that might have played a factor here and there but the result, it is what it is. It was a hard one watching my brother go down like that."

Check out Kamaru Usman's comments from the 0:40 mark below: