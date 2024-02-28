ONE light heavyweight and heavyweight MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin has revealed in the past about possessing a sweet tooth, particularly an affinity for chocolates.

However, the two-division kingpin had to sacrifice his guilty pleasure in a bid to put his name in the history books.

The hulking Malykhin will display his toned and ripped physique this Friday when he challenges Reinier de Ridder for his ONE middleweight MMA world title.

Apart from further honing his lethal skills in the art of war, the Russian KO artist worked his butt off to make the 205-pound limit for the first time in his career.

The results speak for themselves, as Malykhin looks leaner and meaner than ever before ahead of this colossal rematch of epic proportions at ONE 166: Qatar at Lusail Sports Arena.

Anatoly Malykhin was obviously in good spirits during the event’s press conference but shifted to a darker tone when talking about ‘The Dutch Knight’.

According to ‘Sladkiy’, he’ll make de Ridder pay on March 1 since he’s why he had to miss out on his precious sweets.

“You’re my chocolate cake, I’ll eat you. I haven't eaten for three months, I’m 22 kilos down, I’m very hungry.”

Get hyped for ONE 166: Qatar by watching the presser here:

Anatoly Malykhin says he feels better than ever after dropping to middleweight

Drastic weight cuts often get a bad rep from the MMA community, particularly when they leave fighters depleted and compromised come fight time.

Anatoly Malykhin, though, feels the total opposite since shedding the extra pounds after following ONE’s groundbreaking weight and hydration protocols.

The double champ told ONE in an earlier interview:

“I've noticed only one change - I have become 20 years younger. That's for sure. I've never felt the way I feel now. I'm in great shape.”

ONE 166: Qatar will air free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada