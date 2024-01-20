"I haven’t liked him since my last retirement fight" - Former UFC women's vet hopes Sean Strickland "gets a total a** beating"

A former UFC women's flyweight title contender recently voiced her opinion that Sean Strickland ought to lose his upcoming title bout against Dricus du Plessis.

Strickland is set to put his middleweight title on the line against Du Plessis in the headline bout of UFC 297, taking place tonight (Saturday, Jan. 20) at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

Recently, a fan inquired with former UFC title challenger Jessica Eye about her plans to watch UFC 297. She responded, expressing her keen interest in witnessing 'Stillknocks' dominate Strickland in the anticipated matchup. Eye tweeted:

"Yes! Honestly, I hope Strickland gets a total a** beating but I know every ego-driven male In the world is on his 🍆"

Another fan questioned why she dislikes the reigning middleweight champion. In response, 'Evil' stated that her loathe for Strickland stems from his controversial opinions about women:

"Honestly, I haven’t liked him since my last retirement fight, and the things that he said about women and me while I was sitting backstage, I called him out on it too. Look, I’m not disagreeing that I do believe that certain things he does say have some meaning."

Check out Jessica Eye's tweets below:

Strickland, recognized for his tendency to make controversial statements, has consistently expressed what some may consider sexist remarks about women and female mixed martial artists.

Notably, last November, 'Tarzan' engaged in a social media dispute with Valentina Shevchenko regarding his comments about Paige VanZant's earnings from adult content-sharing platform OnlyF*ns.

Mayra Bueno Silva hits back at Sean Strickland's social media jab

The co-main event at UFC 297 will feature Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva competing for the vacant bantamweight title.

When the matchup was announced last November, Sean Strickland wryly stated in an Instagram post that he would be aiding Bueno Silva and Pennington in increasing pay-per-view sales:

"Well, Canada time to bring you all some freedom. Didn't want to fight in Jan or in Canada but was asked to help a couple of ladies do their job.. and they call me s*xist.."

Check out Sean Strickland's post below:

During a recent interview with ESPN, 'Sheetara' returned fire at Strickland for his comments:

"Look, on paper, my fight with Raquel is not a good fight. But on paper, Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis is a good fight? No. Sean talks too much. He thinks he is a big star, but he is not a big star. I believe my fight and Sean’s fight, one helps the other."

She added:

"On paper, two bad fights for fans. But when we enter the octagon, I do a good fight and du Plessis does good fights, too. I don’t watch good fights from Sean Strickland. I don’t remember a good fight."

Check out Mayra Bueno Silva's comments below (10:45):