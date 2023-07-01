"I can't help myself" - When Conor McGregor's fascination for "materialistic things" had him obsessed about cars

Conor McGregor's rise from rags to riches is truly one of MMA's most inspiring stories of the past decade. The Irishman admitted he was on government welfare in Ireland prior to making it to the UFC, and he has now become the most financially successful MMA fighter of all time.

McGregor's captivating personality meant that his fanbase grew quickly, and combined with his consistent ability to put his opponents to sleep, he became a star almost overnight.

In 2015, during Conor McGregor's rise to fame, he was invited to appear on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'. 'The Notorious' was the interim featherweight champion at the time, having just defeated Chad Mendes at UFC 189, and he had begun to get a taste of the championship lifestyle.

During the show, McGregor expressed his desire to acquire material items, and it appears that the Irishman's newfound wealth helped him develop an obsession for cars. He said:

"I've gotta enjoy it right? It's only paper. I have a good few cars, I think maybe around eight cars right now. Yeah they're all right beside each other, the next one is as clean as the other. So I do enjoy, I need to stop fantasizing about materialistic things but I can't help myself. I do enjoy the materialistic [things]."

Watch the video below:

Conor McGregor's success in the UFC culminated in a superfight with all-time great boxer Floyd Mayweather. The pair met in the squared circle in 2017, where both men walked away with enormous purses.

McGregor reportedly earned roughly $100 million, while Mayweather took home a staggering $300 million.

Conor McGregor shares the strategy he plans on using to knock Michael Chandler out

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler were announced as the opposing coaches for season 31 of 'The Ultimate Fighter' (TUF) earlier this year.

McGregor has been out of action since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. However, it is presumed that the Irishman will make his return against Chandler at some point in the future.

Many fans expected the bout to take place this year, but Conor McGregor's USADA debacle has complicated the matter.

Bonus footage from episode 5 of TUF 31, which aired on June 27, showcased 'The Notorious' sharing the strategy he wants to use against Michael Chandler. He said:

"That's what I'm gonna do to Chandler. And I told him that. I'm gonna pin you, I'm gonna pin ya and rifle you down to the mat. He just falls apart after a few scrambles and that I'm gonna have him pinned and literally rifle [the punches] down. BOOM, BOOM, BOOM."

Watch the video below:

