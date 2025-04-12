“I have high standards” - Nico Carrillo says he put too much undue pressure on himself in loss to Nabil Anane

Nico Carrillo opened up about putting significant pressure on himself due to his "high standards."

Ad

Carrillo, a Muay Thai striker from Scotland, started his ONE Championship tenure with four consecutive wins, all knockouts.

On January 24, 'King of the North' suffered his first promotional setback, a first-round knockout loss against Nabil Anane for the interim bantamweight title.

Carrillo recently did an interview with the South China Morning Post and had this to say about the pressure he puts on himself to succeed:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"It took a lot of resilience to come back here today and do this. And I did feel less pressure, but I also felt so much pressure because I put the pressure on myself because I have high standards and I want to be the best. I also never wanted to lose again"

Ad

Trending

Nico Carrillo credited his loss against Nabil Anane to a treacherous weight cut. As a result, the 26-year-old decided to avoid any further damage by officially moving up from the bantamweight division to featherweight.

Watch Carrillo's entire interview with the South China Morning Post below:

Ad

Nico Carrillo bounces back in featherweight debut at ONE Fight Night 30

On April 4, Nico Carrillo fought in the ONE featherweight Muay Thai division at ONE Fight Night 30. The Scottish striker was matched up against top-ranked veteran Sitthichai, a former 8x kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion.

Sitthichai had previously gone four promotional Muay Thai fights without being knocked out. Carrillo ended his streak by landing a devastating body shot in the second round, leaving the Thai striker with no chance to recover.

Ad

Carrillo's knockout win earned him a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong. 'King of the North' didn't secure a featherweight ranking, but he undoubtedly has a strong presence in the division.

The other fighter to receive a $50,000 performance bonus at ONE Fight Night 30 was Roman Kryklia, who defended his heavyweight Muay Thai world title with a first-round knockout in the main event.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 30, including Carrillo's featherweight Muay Thai debut, can be seen for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Ad

Watch Carrillo knock out Sitthichai at ONE Fight Night 30 below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jake Foley Jake Foley is a journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering all forms of combat sports, including MMA, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. His passion is ignited by the exceptional fusion of physical and mental skills demanded by world-class fighters in these sports. Jake is captivated by the intricate mix of fierce determination and a modest mindset exhibited by athletes in these disciplines. He also finds the atmosphere of major championships, like the epic clash between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, truly unparalleled.



Jake has earned his UFC credentials to cover the major events for Sportskeeda and has conducted several interviews.



Jake supports various teams across several professional sports, including the Las Vegas Raiders, Inter Miami, Norwich City, Miami Marlins, and Las Vegas Golden Knights. The sports moment Jake will never forget is Jon Jones dismantling Vladimir Matyushenko.



Since joining the SportsKeeda team, Jake has written 400 articles covering several MMA promotions, including the UFC and ONE Championship. He continues to work hard to maintain his journalistic integrity and tell the stories of fighters worldwide. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.