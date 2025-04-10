“It goes beyond just the Muay Thai ” - Nico Carrillo stresses the importance of having a strong support system for fighters

Scottish striker Nico Carrillo rebounded from a devastating loss previously in his match last week in Thailand. It was something he also gave his team and support group credit for.

'King of the North' was one of the big winners at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on April 4 at Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium. He knocked out veteran Thai fighter Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in the second round of their Muay Thai clash to make it a successful debut in the featherweight lane.

The win was also bounce-back for Carrillo, who suffered an upset KO loss to Nabil Anane back in January for the interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post following his victory at ONE Fight Night 30, Nico Carrillo shared the role that the people behind him played in his rebound victory apart from the resilient showing he put up.

The 26-year-old Glasgow, Scotland native said:

"A bit of both. It does help being so resilient the way I am, but you know having a good team around you is so important as well. And it goes beyond just the Muay Thai team, it goes to family members and friends."

Watch the interview below:

Making the win at ONE Fight Night 30 all the more eventful was it earned Nico Carrillo a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong. He was one of two fighters rewarded with the hefty incentive, joined by heavyweight Muay Thai king Roman Kryklia.

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 30 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Nico Carrillo considers win at ONE Fight Night 30 most important in his career so far

Nico Carrillo has had his share of huge victories before, but he considers his latest at ONE Fight Night 30 the most important so far in his career.

He opened up about it during the post-fight interview session for ONE Fight Night 30, highlighting how the victory allowed him to step out of the bad mental state he was in following a tough loss previously.

Carrillo shared:

"This victory means more to me than any victory I've had in my full career. This is bigger than when I beat Nong-O, when I beat Muangthai. This is bigger than any of that because I came back from a loss, and I was fighting some serious demons in January.

"I completely lost myself. I lost a lot of confidence, and I'm so grateful to ONE Championship [they] allowed me to come back, to right that wrong."

The win at ONE Fight Night 30 marked a successful debut for Carrillo in featherweight after long competing at bantamweight. Now in the 155-pound division, he hopes to have more success and realize his goal of becoming world champion.

