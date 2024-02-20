“I hit him the hardest” - Former UFC foe issues bare-knuckle grudge match challenge to Demetrious Johnson for "most dangerous man alive" title

Demetrious Johnson defended the UFC flyweight title against many, and one of his most formidable foes wants to fight again but with the gloves off.

In a clip shared via @CSTodayNews, the idea of DJ fighting in BKFC was put out there by one of the heaviest-handed, lighter-weight fighters in all of the combat sports.

John Dodson is the current reigning BKFC flyweight champion making the callout. He also had previously fought Johnson on a pair of occasions for the UFC flyweight title. Dodson also made a point to mention intrigue in fighting a standout name in the Muay Thai world.

Within the aforementioned clip, Dodson said:

"The person that I would love to go ahead and rematch, Demetrious Johnson. If I can get Demetrious Johnson to go ahead and step into this bare knuckle world and knuckle up with me. Just throw nothing but hands, no worrying about no kicks, no takedowns, not all of other that extra stuff."

"See who is actually the fastest, most dangerous man. He's already established that I hit him the hardest and Rodtang was the second. If I can't get DJ then go ahead and give me Rodtang. Because if he hit him as hard as I have, I'm gonna put that iron chin to the test."

Check out the clip of Dodson calling out Johnson below:

UFC veterans who have competed in BKFC so far

Mike Perry is a former UFC competitor who has established himself as an undefeated BKFC fighter, and he is their King of Violence champion. 'Platinum' claimed this title by besting former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez in the process.

That was Alvarez's sophomore BKFC fight after beating former multi-time UFC featherweight title contender Chad Mendes at BKFC 41.

Paige VanZant was one of the big earlier stars of the BKFC brand and had initially made her name in the octagon before dropping the four-ounce gloves. PVZ also fought a fellow UFC alumnus, Rachael Ostovich, in bare-knuckle, with the latter garnering the win on points.

Ben Rothwell has also been generating impactful BKFC performances after a lengthy tenure as a heavyweight in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship talents who also became champions in the BKFC ring include Thiago Alves, Hector Lombard, Alan Belcher, Chase Sherman, Joey Beltran, Johnny Bedford, just to name a few UFC alumni who made a transition to BKFC.