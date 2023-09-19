“I hit a lot harder than people think” - Stipe Miocic confident he will ‘find a way out’ in UFC 295 title clash against Jon Jones

Stipe Miocic weighed in on his upcoming fight against Jon Jones at UFC 295 and is confident that he will dethrone the new heavyweight champion.

While speaking to BetOnline.ag, the former UFC heavyweight champion noted that he is a lot more powerful than he appears and will showcase that against 'Bones'. He mentioned that he is fundamentally sound and believes that it will be the difference maker at UFC 295.

He said:

"[I think] my speed, my angles [and] I think punching power [will give him problems]. I hit a lot harder than people think. I think I have a great IQ. I always change it up and when something happens, I'll figure a way out." [5:10 - 5:21]

The UFC 295 main event truly is a super fight as the promotion's most successful heavyweight champion in Stipe Miocic takes on the promotion's most successful light heavyweight champion in Jon Jones. The former heavyweight champion mentioned that he is excited as the main event will be a spectacle, saying:

"It's what the fans want to see. It's a fight he wanted, a fight I wanted. Two of the best going at it, nothing gets better than that." [6:18 - 6:24]

It will be interesting to see what transpires at UFC 295 as both Stipe Miocic and Jon Jones have indicated that they could possibly retire following the event.

Check out the full interview:

Stipe Miocic feels great physically and mentally ahead of UFC 295

Stipe Miocic is putting any doubt surrounding his health ahead of UFC 295 to rest as he recently revealed that he is rejuvenated.

During the aforementioned interview, the former UFC heavyweight champion opened up about his training camp and indicated that he feels great both physically and mentally following his lengthy layoff. He credited his team for the great work they have done as he prepares to become the first fighter to earn a decisive win over Jon Jones.

He said:

"You get some bumps and bruises along the way but it's training camp. Honestly, I feel great. My head's right where I need to be. I have a great team with me, we have a great team. At the gym and at home, I'm very lucky." [2:27 - 2:42]