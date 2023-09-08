UFC 295 tickets: Prices, where to buy, and everthing you need to attend Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic

UFC 295 is on the horizon, and it will potentially mark the last time that fans will see Jon Jones compete inside the octagon, as he defends his UFC heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic, the division's former titleholder and the promotion's consensus 265-pound GOAT.

The card might also be Miocic's final appearance in the cage due to his age and overall inactivity. So it is understandable if fans regard UFC 295 as a can't-miss event. But how can fans purchase ticket, and how much do they cost? This article covers everything fans need to know to attend UFC 295.

As always, tickets are sold on Ticketmaster.com. The lowest priced tickets start $712.90, but rises all the way to $9,448.25 for official platinum seats. Additionally, any fans interested in the pre-sale tickets were instructed, on X/Twitter by the UFC itself, to use the code UFCSOCIAL.

While UFC 295 runs the risk of being the very last MMA bout of Jon Jones' career, the reigning heavyweight kingpin has confessed that the only other fighter who commands enough star power to draw him out of his possible future retirement is former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

The two men have been linked to a fight with one another since 2020. Furthermore, Stipe Miocic, who 'Bones' will face on November 11, last fought Francis Ngannou in a losing effort, courtesy of a second-round knockout. Despite the two men having a recent face-off, the bout seems unlikely.

Ngannou is signed to the PFL, and the promotion is unlikely to sign him to a one-fight contract to set up the sought-after matchup.

Who else is fighing at UFC 295?

Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic remains the only title fight on the card, despite rumors of Leon Edwards potentially defending his welterweight title against former interim champion Colby Covington. Fortunately, two high-profile fights have been announced for the card.

Brazilian jiu-jitsu sensation Mackenzie Dern will take on former strawweight champion and fellow grappling ace Jéssica Andrade. Meanwhile, the middleweight division will see the return of Derek Brunson as he locks horns with Roman Dolidze, who is looking to bounce back from a loss to Marvin Vettori.