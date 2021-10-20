Was Colby Covington an interim champion?

Colby Covington became the UFC interim welterweight champion after defeating Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 225.

Covington put on an overwhelming pace against dos Anjos on June 10, 2018, to secure the interim belt.

'Chaos' secured a unanimous decision victory over the Brazilian. Two judges scored the contest 48-47, while a third scored it 49-46.

Watch the highlights of the fight below:

Covington's interim belt was stripped after he underwent nose surgery. The American was scheduled to fight Tyron Woodley, but the opportunity was gifted to Darren Till after 'Chaos' withdrew.

Darren Till lost to Tyron Woodley after submitting to a D'Arce choke.

MMA Junkie @MMAjunkie Tyron Woodley vs. Darren Till title fight headlines UFC 228, Colby Covington to be stripped (updated) bit.ly/2uOncrj Tyron Woodley vs. Darren Till title fight headlines UFC 228, Colby Covington to be stripped (updated) bit.ly/2uOncrj https://t.co/pPTAhbBayO

Covington defeated Robbie Lawler in a tune-up fight before eventually facing Kamaru Usman for the undisputed belt at UFC 245. After a valiant performance, Covington lost via a fifth-round TKO.

Colby Covington threatened to slap Dana White in the face in 2019

Colby Covington was quite upset with the UFC for stripping his belt. Before he was scheduled to fight Kamaru Usman, 'Chaos' threatened to slap UFC president Dana White.

In an interview with Submission Radio, the outspoken welterweight said:

"I can tell you who’s not wrapping it around my waist, and that will not be Dana White. If he tries to wrap it around my waist, I’m gonna take the belt from him and slap him in the face with it... Whether they love me and want to see me win, or hate me and want to see me knocked out, I’m doing what I do best. What’s great about this is, this is an opportunity for me to just really shove this up the UFC’s ass and say, f*ck you guys, I don’t give a f*ck about you guys, now you have to come to me."

Watch his full interview with Submission Radio below:

Also Read

After Khabib, Conor and Jon Jones, it's Islam, O'Malley and Izzy. Follow them here!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh