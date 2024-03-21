“I was so honored to see that the lads had my back” - Conor McGregor showers praise on UFC bosses for supporting him through USADA dispute

Conor McGregor admires UFC bosses for supporting him during his conflict with USADA. The United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) is no longer involved with UFC's anti-doping program. They parted ways last year.

This decision was made after USADA CEO Travis Tygart verified that McGregor had rejoined the drug testing pool. McGregor had previously left the program due to a leg injury he sustained during a fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021, which prevented him from competing.

Tygart issued the following statement, which raised the possibility that McGregor might be receiving special treatment from the UFC. He said:

“We can confirm that Conor McGregor has re-entered the USADA testing pool as of Sunday, October 8, 2023. We have been clear and firm with the UFC that there should be no exception given by the UFC for McGregor to fight until he has returned two negative tests and been in the pool for at least six months."

The UFC and USADA were in talks to extend their collaboration before falling out and subsequently parting ways in 2023. As a result, the promotion partnered with the Drug-Free Sporting Institute (DFSI) instead.

Expand Tweet

White then slammed USADA in an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. He said:

"It wasn't an announcement. It was a dirty move by [USADA]. There was no announcement. That was straight-up scu****ism.''

Check out Dana White's comments below:

Expand Tweet

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, McGregor thanked UFC executives for helping him through this difficult period. He said:

''I was so honored to see that the lads had my back to be honest, and I've known USADA are great too. They've done great things and keeping the sport clean.''

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Conor McGregor reveals stance on renewing UFC contract

The promotion has not confirmed Conor McGregor's next octagon appearance for several reasons, including location, time, and contract negotiations.

With just two bouts remaining on his UFC contract, McGregor's return could be postponed by the organization to keep him out of free agency.

In the aforementioned interview, McGregor expressed his intention of renewing his contract with UFC. He said:

''I'd love to do something. I'd love to carry it on. I hope. Let's see what transpires.''

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

Expand Tweet