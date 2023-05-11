Since getting his hand raised against Jared Gordon in controversial fashion last time out, Paddy Pimblett has been sidelined with an injury but it seems he has his eyes set on his next opponent. Following his victory at UFC 288, Matt Frevola has been calling for a fight against the Brit and he may now have gotten his wish.

'Steamrolla' made his way into the UFC with a great showing on Dana White's Contender Series. After a few ups and downs, he seems to have now found his feet in the octagon. The powerful lightweight has showcased throughout his career that he is capable of finishing his opponent wherever the fight takes place.

In an interaction on social media, Paddy Pimblett and Matt Frevola seemingly agreed to fight with the Liverpool native hoping to recover from his recent surgery in time to fight before the end of the year.

"Come on brother, you know I'm still inuured at the minute and you go and call me a b*tch and make it look like I'm scared to fight. I've only just started doing bits of strength and conditioning at the minute, working around my foot... Inner and outer ligament ankle reconstruction is no joke my man. Believe me but take nothing away from you, your performance the other night was high level and I do hope we can dance before the end of the year but that's if my foot allows it... If not, we will have to wait until the O2 next year."

Matt “The Steamrolla”Frevola @SteamRollaa 🏻 🏻 He hid my comment so here it is. Hoping he heals up fast He hid my comment so here it is. Hoping he heals up fast 👊🏻🇬🇧🇺🇸🙏🏻 https://t.co/WiVlBiKK84

As stated by Pimblett, a return next year is the most likely scenario. It remains uncertain who will be standing across the cage from him when he eventually makes a comeback.

When did the Matt Frevola vs. Paddy Pimblett rumors begin?

Paddy Pimblett has been out of action up to this point in 2023. It looks like fans won't see him compete until next year, so when did the scouser get linked to a Matt Frevola fight?

After scoring the most impressive win of his career with a huge knockout of Drew Dober, the New York-born brawler took to the mic to call for his shot at the popular Englishman.

Insisting it's his time and he could beat anybody in the world on his best day, Frevola set forward plans to push toward a title shot before calling for a fight against Pimblett.

