“I hope he comes out ready” - Jonathan Di Bella craves all-out war with Prajanchai in ONE Fight Night 36 rematch

Jonathan Di Bella wants to face the very best version of two-sport world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai when the two run it back more than a year after their exciting encounter in Bangkok, Thailand, last June.

The Canadian-Italian slugger dropped a closely contested decision loss to the Thai dynamo at ONE Friday Fights 68, though many observed that he had done enough to eke a win over the PK Saenchai Muaythaigym standout.

With nothing he can do to change events of the past, the Team Di Bella Kickboxing martial artist and ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world champion has left no stone unturned in his bid to pull one back against the PK Saenchai Muaythaigym standout.

They collide in the main event of ONE Fight Night 36 in a ONE strawweight kickboxing world title unification matchup on the promotion's latest American primetime offering in the Thai capital city this Friday, Oct. 3.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post (SCMP) in an exclusive interview, Jonathan Di Bella offered his thoughts on what he had learned from their first fight, and how he hopes his nemesis will be game to participate in an all-out war.

"Yeah, the most important [thing I learned from that fight] was to set a high pace and started off strong. I know in this fight, he's going to start off strong in the rematch. So, I hope he comes out ready and starts fighting right away," the Montreal native shared.

Watch his full interview with SCMP below:

Prajanchai expects a more defensively sound Jonathan Di Bella in sequel

Reigning ONE strawweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai believes Jonathan Di Bella's defense will be much better in their hotly anticipated rematch.

That said, the Thai superstar admits he'll also have a few tricks up his sleeve to counter the Canadian-Italian's surgical combinations.

"He'll definitely work on his defense against the knees because I hit him with a lot of knees in our last fight. I'll also have a plan to counter his strengths," he said.

Active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II card live in U.S. primetime for free this Friday, Oct. 3.

