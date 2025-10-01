“He’ll definitely work on his defense” - Prajanchai expects tougher matchup from Jonathan Di Bella in rematch at ONE Fight Night 36

ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai’s crushing knees were the X-factor in his unanimous decision victory over Jonathan Di Bella last year.As these two elite 125-pound strikers prepare to run it back in the main event of ONE Fight Night 36 on Prime Video, Prajanchai expects the interim champ to shore up his defense this time.Prajanchai handed Di Bella the first and only defeat of his career at ONE Friday Fights 68 after making crucial adjustments in the latter part of the fight.The two-sport kingpin discovered his most effective weapon during the championship rounds, drilling the Italian-Canadian with powerful knees at the end of his lightning-fast combinations.Speaking to ONE, Prajanchai shared how he expects Di Bella to address the vulnerabilities this coming Friday, October 3, inside Bangkok’s iconic Lumpinee Stadium.&quot;He'll definitely work on his defense against the knees because I hit him with a lot of knees in our last fight. I'll also have a plan to counter his strengths.&quot;The sequel to that tactical chess match continues at ONE Fight Night 36 in a high-stakes strawweight kickboxing world title unification battle. The event streams live in U.S. primetime free for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPrajanchai admits he had a hard time against Jonathan Di Bella early onPrajanchai has been fighting in 'The Art of Eight Limbs' his whole life, but when an opportunity to vie for the vacant strawweight kickboxing world title arose, he jumped at the chance.His inexperience in a new sport showed in the first two rounds against natural kickboxer Jonathan Di Bella.However, the Thai superstar found a way to win like he always does and achieved two-sport glory.While speaking with the ONE Championship, he said:&quot;In the first fight with Jonathan Di Bella, in rounds one and two, I couldn't figure out his style yet. By the third round, I started to get a read on him, and the fight became easier because I knew what his dangerous weapons were.&quot;