WATCH: ONE Championship highlights Prajanchai’s incredible two-sport run leading up to ONE Fight Night 36

Thai superstar Prajanchai PK Saenchai is part of an elite list of ONE Championship fighters who simultaneously hold multiple world title belts. He could achieve it by stringing up impressive victories over some of the world's top strikers in his four years to date in the "Home of Martial Arts."

The Bangkok native currently holds the ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing championship belts, maintaining his standing as a force to contend with in the game.

Prajanchai became ONE world champion in his promotional debut in July 2021, edging Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao by majority decision to become the new strawweight Muay Thai world champion.

While he lost the belt in his next match to Italian-Moroccan Joseph Lasiri, he put himself back to world title contention by winning the interim strawweight belt by knocking Sam-A in their rematch in June 2023.

In September of the same year, Prajanchai dominated Algerian-French fighter Akram Hamidi by decision in their kickboxing clash.

He then fought Lasiri in a unification title match in December 2023, where the PK Saenchai Muaythaigym standout made short work of his opponent, finishing the contest inside the opening round to become the undisputed ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion.

In June last year, Prajanchai targeted the vacant strawweight kickboxing world title and successfully claimed it with a decision victory over former titleholder Jonathan Di Bella.

The 30-year-old prized fighter was last in action in February, defending the strawweight Muay Thai belt with a fourth-round TKO victory over British challenger Ellis Badr Barboza.

ONE Championship moved to highlight Prajanchai's brilliant road to two-sport glory in a video post it shared on its official YouTube channel.

Check out the video below:

Prajanchai in the title unification fight with Jonathan Di Bella at ONE Fight Night 36

ONE Championship's video feature on the "greatest hits" of Prajanchai is in line with the Thai star's unification match against Jonathan Di Bella this week.

Prajanchai-Dei Bella II headlines ONE Fight Night 36, a nine-fight offering set to take place on Oct. 3 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. It is a rematch of their first encounter in December last year, where Prajanchai won by unanimous decision to win the vacant ONE strawweight kickboxing world title.

The event will mark the first time that the world champion will defend his belt while Di Bella looks to return to the top of the strawweight kickboxing division after winning the interim belt in March.

ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II is available live and for free at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

