  • "I landed more clean hits" - Prajanchai maintains he is the rightful winner of first fight with Jonathan Di Bella

By James De Rozario
Published Oct 01, 2025 08:23 GMT
(Pictured) Two-sport ONE world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai. Image: ONE Championship
Jonathan Di Bella hasn't let the result of his first fight with Prajanchai rest, but the latter continues to believe that he did enough to get his hand raised in their electric five-round war at ONE Friday Fights 68 in June last year.

The reigning two-sport ONE world champion beat the Canadian-Italian striking maestro via unanimous decision. Still, many eagle-eyed analysts and Di Bella himself reckon he had done enough to get his hand raised.

He, after all, did control the pace of the tie for the first couple of rounds and matched the Thai's high-octane energy throughout the rest of the 15-minute scrap.

However, the PK Saenchai Muaythaigym technician believes that his consistent output and accurate weapons downstairs were the difference-makers in Bangkok, Thailand, that night.

During his exclusive interview with the ONE Championship, Prajanchai said:

"I won that fight thanks to my knees and kicks. If you go back and count the landed strikes, I don’t think I lost on points in kickboxing. I believe I landed more clean hits."
Prajanchai and Jonathan Di Bella have a chance to settle that dispute

While there is little that the two man could do to change history, the best way for them to settle unfinished business from their world title fight last year is to cross paths on the global stage of ONE Championship again.

They run it back in the main event of ONE Fight Night 36, which emanates live from the Thai capital city, live in U.S. primetime, this Friday, October 3.

Di Bella earned his shot at redemption off a dominant, unanimous decision win over Rui Botelho and by capturing the division's interim crown against the legendary Sam-A Gaiyanghadao at ONE 172 in Saitama, Japan, earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Prajanchai enters this sequel riding six successive wins, including a fourth-round TKO win over Ellis Badr Barboza in February 2025.

ONE Fight Night 36 will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada. Head to watch.onefc.com for additional how-to-watch details.

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
